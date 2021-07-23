Ruth Lyon’s ‘Fast Food’ On The Menu At Top UK Festival

Articles

Up to 40,000 festival-goers will descend on Henham Park in Suffolk this weekend as the prestigious Latitude becomes one of the first major camping events in the world to return as social distancing restrictions are eased throughout England. Participation in this packed festival programme provides a lifeline for musicians such as Ruth Lyon who have been unable to pursue their vocations with any degree of normality for the past 16 months.

Photo credit: Jonny Sabiston

Previously known as Ruth Patterson, a name familiar to ABS readers, Ruth launched her solo career at the start of lockdown and recently changed her surname to Lyon, her mum’s family name. “She grew up in the west coast of Scotland and I want to celebrate the Celt in me and all the fierce women in my family.”

“Fast Food” is the third single audio and video release by singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ruth Lyon who will be performing on Latitude’s BBC Music Stage this Sunday, heralding another significant landmark in her amazing career. If the success of ‘Sink Or Swim’ and ‘Somebody Else’ is anything to go by, Ruth will receive a tumultuous reception. Not only is she co-founder of the popular blues-folk-indie rockers Holy Moly & The Crackers, wheelchair userRuth is an inspirational role model, campaigner and advocate for disabled people’s access to live music.

Don’t expect “Fast Food” to be a serious blues song from an artist depressed by being isolated for what must have seemed like an eternity. Ruth crosses so many genres and has a mischievous sense of humor so this song is more about banishing the blues than wallowing in them. As Ruth explains:

“Fast Food” is totally unlike the other tracks I have released and more like a bit of fun, documenting my mind melting over the past year! And a very silly lockdown video to match! We had such a great time making it, though.

Ruth’s music comes from the heart and is steeped in life’s experiences good and bad, “Fast Food” celebrating the joy of new freedoms — her tongue in cheek, gritty and energetic vocals oozing wit and absurdity. Ruth possesses the rare skill of maintaining a voice of grace, emotion and clarity fit for a queen of the blues whilst delivering a compelling, entertaining and fun-filled message. Against a backcloth of funky, mesmeric rhythms, Ruth the consummate wordsmith explores and questions her different identities from “louche rock star” to “bittersweet poet,” looking for love and a place in the world.

It is great to see Ruth back on the music scene where she belongs, adapting to any changes in her life and health, staying upbeat and, above all, doing what she wants to do.

Video directed by Ruth Lyon

Filmed and Edited by Underground Photo

Fast Food co-produced with Rhiannon Mair and Cameron Craig

Pink Lane Records 2021

Lyrics by Ruth Lyon:

Days stretch out in front of me

Like a sandy beach without the sea

I fuss and I fight, I eat fast food

What the hell I’ve got nothing to lose

I’ve been sleeping all day

Has my whole life been a dream?

Everything is okay

Is this how it feels to be free?

I want to eat fast food, drink my Cherry Cola

It’s alright my baby’s coming over

Pink champagne because I am a rock and roller I

It’s all good I am doing what I wanna do

It’s been one long year well what have I done?

I’ve been bingeing on the TV like a son of a gun

Shooting the shit I’ve been doing my hair

Bite me, I just don’t care

I’ve been sleeping all day

Has my whole life been a dream?

Everything is okay

Is this how it feels to be free

I want to eat fast food, drink my Cherry Cola

It’s alright my baby’s coming over

Pink champagne because I am a rock and roller

It’s all good I am doing what I wanna do

Nothing’s perfect but it’s worth it being with you

Nothing’s perfect but I want it, I’m sticking with you

Is this how it feels to be free

I want to eat fast food, drink my Cherry Cola

It’s alright my baby’s coming over

Pink champagne because I am a rock and roller

It’s all good I am doing what I wanna do

I want to eat fast food, drink my Cherry Cola

It’s alright my baby’s coming over

Pink champagne because I am a rock and roller

It’s all good I am doing what I wanna do

Ruth Lyon has just released “Fast Food” on Spotify and other music streaming platforms. Check it out here.

Her next major recording will be Nothing’s Perfect, an EP set for release in October 2021.

Connect with Ruth:

