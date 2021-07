Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 18:16 Hits: 8

The Murlocs are a side project of sorts to King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, where Ambrose Kenny-Smith and guitarist Cook Craig join other musicians to amalgamate all different styles of pop.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/23/1019302123/albums-by-the-murlocs-and-king-gizzard-the-lizard-wizard-explore-new-sounds