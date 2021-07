Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 20:01 Hits: 7

The official soundtrack to "Los Angeles 1984" featured Quincy Jones and Giorgio Moroder, and remains as slick and deliciously dramatic as the old games' host city.

(Image credit: Tony Duffy/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/23/1019422309/dont-forget-the-timeless-soundtrack-to-los-angeles-1984-summer-games