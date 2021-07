Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 13:27 Hits: 3

One small byproduct of the Covid-19 pandemic has been a slight resurgence in soul music, with albums from Sonny Green, Gerald McClendon and Robert Finley, to name just a few. […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2021/07/reviews/albums/wee-willie-walker