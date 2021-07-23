The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NEW MUSIC: Harvey Russell – Gave You Flowers

Harvey Russell's latest single 'Gave You Flowers' rounds out the highly successful campaign for his 2019 country music album Liquid Damage. 'Gave You Flowers' kicks along with a honky tonk twang and country rock swagger as he details the well-intentioned but ultimately failed efforts of making up for bad behaviour. Russell's band The Widowmakers provide the requisite quick-footed, toe-tapping swing and …

