Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Sturgill Simpson has officially announced his 5th album named 'The Ballad of Dood & Juanita,' and according to the hashtag accompanying the announcement, it will be "Yer Pawpaw's country music." Sturgill has always espoused that he would release only five albums.

