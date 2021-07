Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 15:57 Hits: 8

vaultboy, Jamie Miller, Dhruv, and Jillian Rossi are the latest breakouts to get a crucial boost from listeners in Southeast Asia, giving further support to the "Trigger Cities" theory of artist growth

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/vaultboy-everything-sucks-trigger-cities-1199473/