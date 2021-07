Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 18:24 Hits: 10

Fifty years since the release of his debut album, the dynamic performer, who died in 2005, is remembered with a new compilation and bronze statue

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-country/chris-ledoux-cheyenne-rodeo-songs-garth-brooks-1200815/