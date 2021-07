Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 18:40 Hits: 5

The song, released in February, packs in plenty of historical and current references. The Alt.Latino team translated and decode the lyrics.

(Image credit: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/altlatino/2021/07/19/1017887993/explaining-patria-y-vida-the-cuban-song-defying-an-evil-revolution