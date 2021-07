Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 15:23 Hits: 8

John R. Miller's music, used cars, and auto repair is officially open for business coast to coast, specializing in swapping out starters and alternators, rebuilding carburetors, selling used tour vans, and peddling songs about hard-hearted women, and a hand-to-mouth subsistence.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-john-r-millers-depreciated/