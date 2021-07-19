Listen: Smithsonian Folkways Shares Charlie Parr Single, ‘817 Oakland Avenue’

Articles

Smithsonian Folkways shares the new Charlie Parr single, “817 Oakland Avenue,” from forthcoming album Last of the Better Days Ahead. Parr’s worldly-wise voice acts as yet another tantalizing instrument for the lyrics which reflect on life’s finer moments.

“I’m so grateful for the fortune of friendship and for my parents, who always told me to value those relationships above all else,” says Parr. “This is a song about gratitude, inspired by and dedicated to my friends.”

“817 Oakland Avenue” follows the recent release of his stream-of-conciousness title track, “Everyday Opus.”

Parr has had a fecund career spanning 13 full-length albums, with songwriting that places his listeners in the sphere of his own personal experiences with existential questions. His poetic lyricism and folk-blues fingerstyle playing shine no less on this Folkways debut album.

Last of the Better Days Ahead is out July 30 on CD/digital, and vinyl later this year. Pre-order on Smithsonian Folkways’ site.

*Feature image credit: Shelly Mosman

