Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 11:00 Hits: 6

Whether you've sent the kids off to camp or are planning some fun in the sun at home, we've got you covered with these Tiny Desk concerts that are sure to make your child's next playdate a hit.

(Image credit: Claire Harbage/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/16/1015953856/a-tiny-desk-playlist-for-your-little-ones-next-playdate