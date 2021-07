Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 14:06

Two years after 2019's "Motivation," Normani has returned with "Wild Side," a sultry video with Cardi B that pushes the singer-dancer one step closer to pop sensation.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

