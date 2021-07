Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 15:27 Hits: 10

Ted Gioia first published his History of Jazz in 1997, updating it for the first time in 2011. This year he did so again, after a very important decade for the genre.

(Image credit: J.Emilio Flores/Corbis via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/15/1016020385/re-revising-the-history-of-jazz