Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 17:14 Hits: 2

Cody Jinks has officially formed his own record label called Late August Records, and looks to be prepping the release of not one, but two new albums in late 2021---one as his latest effort in the country realm, and a long-rumored heavy metal record Cody appears to have recorded.

