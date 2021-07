Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 17:48 Hits: 3

Barnes and Osborne would both be 100 on July 17. Barnes grew up in Chicago and went on to play on Bob Dylan's first single. Osborne turned up on records by Mel Tormé , Wynonie Harris and others.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/14/1015996521/marking-the-centennial-of-2-early-electric-guitarists-george-barnes-and-mary-osb