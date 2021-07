Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 18:07 Hits: 5

"This one's calledbecause you just would never have imagined that was the name of the record," musician tells Zane Lowe. "And I'm going to go so deep into my fantasy"

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/john-mayer-sob-rock-zane-lowe-interview-1197241/