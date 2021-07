Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 15:39 Hits: 3

The two men were convicted for stealing the "Big Maple Leaf," a 100-kilogram gold coin with an estimated value of €3.75 million. The coin was taken from from a Berlin museum.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/berlin-gold-coin-heist-defendants-lose-appeal/a-58254269?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf