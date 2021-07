Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 14:08 Hits: 4

While a flurry of petitions and requests were made after the popstar's testimony, no one has filed a petition to end the conservatorship.

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/12/1014666435/spears-case-goes-back-to-court-heres-what-could-be-next-for-her-conservatorship