Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 10 July 2021 15:51 Hits: 7

Though he most always towed the line even in his heyday, and held to a promise he made to his mentor George Jones to always "keep it country," Jackson had his dalliances on the commercial side of country as well, namely on one of his biggest hits, 1993's "Chattahoochee."

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/alan-jackson-recalls-waylon-jennings-asking-whats-a-chattahoochee/