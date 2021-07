Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 20:25 Hits: 2

Singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun joined All Things Considered's Ari Shapiro to talk about her latest album, in defense of my own happiness.

(Image credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/09/1014743947/joy-oladokun-finds-her-spotlight