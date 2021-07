Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021

Many had their suspicions since Sturgill Simpson released his dystopian rock album 'Sound & Fury' in 2019, but on the July 6th episode (#1679) of of the wildly-popular Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan himself fessed up: it is indeed him who can be heard on the radio spouting conspiracy theories.

