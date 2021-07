Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 09:10 Hits: 3

After nearly three decades spent producing massive hits for a long list of (other) legends including Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey, the pair called in some favors for a long-belated debut.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For The Rock and Ro)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/08/1013739128/jimmy-jam-and-terry-lewis-legendary-hitmakers-release-their-first-album