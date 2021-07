Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 17:38 Hits: 6

Quick question for you. How many women need to accuse Nelly of rape and sexual assault before he becomes a persona no grata in country and roots music similar to Ryan Adams, Morgan Wallen, Winston Marshall of Mumford & Sons, and the like? Your answer must be greater than three.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/after-sexual-assault-claims-why-is-nelly-still-accepted-in-country/