Trumpet Icon Chris Botti Returns To Blue Note w/ 17th Annual Holiday Residency

Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021

Today, New York City’s Blue Note Jazz Club announces the return of Grammy Award-winning trumpet icon Chris Botti to the Blue Note stage for his 17th annual holiday residency. From December 6 to January 2, Botti will perform two shows a night at 8 pm and 10:30 pm ET. The schedule includes performances on Christmas and New Year’s Eve, ringing in 2022 and rounding out Blue Note’s historic 40th anniversary celebration.

Since his last holiday residency in 2019, fans have anxiously awaited Botti’s return to Blue Note Jazz Club. Previous concert-goers have seen the jazz-pop powerhouse’s usual “high-gloss production value” (NYT) paired with Blue Note’s usual surprise drop-ins and celebrity cameos, including Sting, John Mayer, Caroline Campbell and Veronica Swift. Following the jazz club’s 15-month closure due to the pandemic, this year promises even more surprises and star power.

“Speaking not only for myself, but for my band as well, it’s the gig we look forward to all year long,” says Botti. “Blue Note is the best jazz club in the world, in the best city, at the best time of the year. We’ve been doing it for 17 years, and to come to such an incredible environment with fans from all over the world, many who have seen us in various cities throughout the world earlier that year, and who then come to our gig at the Blue Note is a very special feeling. We hope it never ends.”

“The Chris Botti holiday residency at the Blue Note has become an iconic tradition in New York City,” says Steven Bensusan, CEO of Blue Note Entertainment Group. “We are so happy to be able to announce the return of this month-long celebration which also coincides with our 40th anniversary.”

Recently, Botti performed at SummerStage in Central Park as part of Blue Note Jazz Festival, which celebrated the return of live music in New York City. Watch ABC7 NY’s recent interview with Botti and Bensusan, here.

Tickets for Blue Note Jazz Festival and Botti’s residency shows can be purchased at https://www.bluenotejazz.com.

