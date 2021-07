Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 20:51 Hits: 7

The track, co-produced by Kenny Beats and Reske, is a glaring departure from Staples' straight-faced quotables, with the California rapper opting instead to sing over a sparse beat and melodic synths.

(Image credit: Blacksmith Recordings/Motown Records)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2021/07/06/1013500375/vince-staples-are-you-with-that