Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 02 July 2021

Black creators on TikTok say that for years, non-black creators have risen to fame performing dances that Black influencers on the app created.

(Image credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/01/1011899328/black-tiktok-creators-are-on-strike-to-protest-a-lack-of-credit-for-their-work