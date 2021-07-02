Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 02 July 2021

We’re very please to be able to today premiere the brand new video clip for Charm of Finches single ‘Concentrate On Breathing‘. The duo of sisters Mabel and Ivy Windred-Wornes continue their fascinating exploration of evocative and ethereal folk music. The new single is propelled by a rhythmic pitter-patter, baroque sensibilities via strings, horns and …

