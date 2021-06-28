Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 14:00 Hits: 1

Every so often there comes a voice that sweeps you off your feet. The Bay Area’s Tia Carroll has such a voice and it rings out loud and proud on her new Little Village Foundation release, You Gotta Have It.

Combining blues, soul and a gospel feel, Carroll’s newest offering was produced by Christoffer “Kid” Andersen and Jim Pugh, with Executive Producer Noel Hayes, who has been listening to Carroll in the Bay Area for over twenty years. You Gotta Have It was recorded at Andersen’s Greaseland Studio.

Carroll is no newcomer to the scene. She has been performing steadily for decades, including stints with Jimmy McCracklin, Sugar Pie DeSanto, and E.C. Scott. She also made successful recordings with bands in Italy and Brazil. However, this is her first stateside studio recording of both original blues and soul as well as well as some very tasty covers.

Premiering exclusively today is the album opener, “Ain’t Nobody Worryin’,” a slinky, funk-drenched cover of the Anthony Hamilton tune. Background vocals are provided by the phenomenal Sons of Soul Revivers, while Charlie Hunter plays bass and guitar simultaneously with ridiculously wonderful results.

This gathering of Little Village Foundation and Greaseland personnel combined with the swaggering, sassy, mighty vocals of Tia Carroll is an absolute gem. Whether you’re a fan of soul, R&B, contemporary or traditional blues, there are songs on the album for you. This breakout recording will have Carroll’s name on everyone’s lips. Believe me when I say, You Gotta Have It!

The post World Premiere Video: Tia Carroll Delivers Funky Version Of ‘Ain’t Nobody Worryin’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/world-premiere-video-tia-carroll-delivers-funky-version-of-aint-nobody-worryin/