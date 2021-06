Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 09:00 Hits: 1

To celebrate 50 years of NPR, we asked beatmakers Carrtoons, Kaelin Ellis, Kiefer, and The Kount to recreate some of the iconic themes from our news programs.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/28/1009805546/carrtoons-kaelin-ellis-kiefer-and-the-kount-tiny-desk-home-concert