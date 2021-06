Articles

Dacus's third album is an intimate collection of snapshots from her youth and teen years. Both searching and empathetic, it channels what it means to revisit the past with the wisdom of distance.

(Image credit: Ebru Yildiz/Courtesy of the artist)

