Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021

In the early morning hours on March 26th, 2021, a deadly and violent EF4 tornado ripped through the town of Newnan, Georgia, completely destroying some 70 homes, and damaging another 1,700 others. When Alan Jackson heard about the tragedy, he stepped up to organize a benefit.

