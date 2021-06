Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 11:40 Hits: 9

The singer, songwriter, producer and rapper won the first season of The Masked Singer, so we've invited him to play a game called "The Half-Masked Singer."

(Image credit: Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/26/1010144480/not-my-job-we-quiz-t-pain-on-the-phantom-of-the-opera