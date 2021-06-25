Southern Avenue Throw Raging Children’s Party In Official Video For ‘Push Now’

Articles

The Memphis-based soul powerhouse Southern Avenue recently announced the release of their third full-length album, Be The Love You Want, along with the album’s feature track “Push Now.” Today, Southern Avenue share the official music video for the song, a light-hearted happy-go-lucky visual that showcases the band’s personality and incorporates family members from the entire Southern Avenue team.

“We wanted the video to be fun, colorful, and alive. What better way to do that than to make it a raging party filled with super-cute kids,” says Southern Avenue frontwoman, the song’s co-writer and mom of two of the video’s young stars, Tierinii Jackson. “The energy of the track was definitely matched by our adorable friends. It’s LIT!”

Be The Love You Want was produced by multi-GRAMMY® winner, Steve Berlin (Los Lobos, Deer Tick, Susan Tedeschi, Jackie Greene), and co-produced by Ori Naftaly, and arrives on August 27, 2021 via Renew Records/BMG.

Ahead of the release, the band will set out on an extensive tour, which includes two weeks supporting 2X GRAMMY® Award-winning pop superstar Jason Mraz whom the band collaborated with on the song “Move Into The Light.”

SOUTHERN AVENUE ON TOUR

6/27 @ Levitt Pavillion | Arlington, TX

7/2 @ Rural Hill Nature Preserve | Huntersville, NC w/ JJ Grey & Mofro

7/3 @ Iroquois Amphitheater | Louisville, KY w/ JJ Grey & Mofro

7/21 @ Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park | Rochester, MN

7/22 @ Music at the Meridian | Yankton, SD

7/23 @ Levitt at the Falls | Sioux Falls, SD

7/24 @ Holland Center | Omaha, NE

7/30 @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater | Austin, TX*

7/31 @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall | Houston, TX*

8/1 @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory | Dallas, TX*

8/3 @ Starlight Theatre | Kansas City, MO*

8/4 @ Saint Louis Music Park | St. Louis, MO*

8/6 @ Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center | Cincinnati, OH*

8/7 @ TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park | Indianapolis, IN*

8/8 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre | Detroit, MI*

8/10 @ Rose Music Center | Huber Heights, OH*

8/11 @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island |Chicago, IL*

8/13 @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica | Cleveland, OH*

8/14 @ Stone Pony Summerstage | Asbury Park, NJ*

8/15 @ The Anthem | Washington, DC*

8/19 @ Brooklyn Bowl | Nashville, TN w/ Maggie Rose

8/20 & 21 @ Summer Camp Music Festival | Chillicothe, IL

8/27 @ Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater | Fort Wayne, IN w/ Samantha Fish

8/28 @ Levitt Pavilion | Dayton, OH

8/29 @ Railbird Music Festival | Lexington, KY

9/10 & 11 @ Big Blues Bender | Las Vegas, NV

9/18 @ Shipyard Festival | Cape Girardeau, MO

9/26 @ Roots N Blues Festival | Columbia, MO

10/1 @ Mempho Festival | Memphis, TN

10/8 @ Clay Center for the Arts | Charleston, WV

1/22 – 26 @ Panic en la Playa | Riviera Maya, Mexico

1/29 – 2/5 @ Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise | Eastern Caribbean

*w/Jason Mraz

All tour dates and up to date news available at southernavenuemusic.com

*Feature image credit: Michael Weintrob

