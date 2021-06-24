Daryl Hall John Oates Finalize 2021 Tour Dates

Articles

On February 28, 2020, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall & John Oates were looking ahead to a busy year. That evening they would play a sold out show at NYC’s Madison Square Garden, with a massive nationwide spring and summer tour set to launch the following month. But as March dawned, the world transformed, and within weeks their entire tour had been cancelled.

Now, the best-selling duo in music history have rescheduled many of those shows, finalizing a twenty-five date tour produced by Live Nation, launching August 5 in Mansfield, MA, and including the HoagieNation Festival Presented by Daryl Hall and John Oates on August 7 in Philadelphia, an October 1 performance at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and much more. Special guests Squeeze and KT Tunstall, who were slated for the 2020 tour, will support in most markets. See below for a full list of dates.

“For a lot of our fans, we may have been the last ticket they bought before lockdown,” says Daryl Hall. “Now we want to be the first show they look forward to as the world reopens.”

“The world needs live music and playing live has been an important part of my life,” adds John Oates. “The fans miss it and I miss it and it’s going to be exciting and emotional to get back on tour again.”

DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES 2021 TOUR DATES

* w/ Squeeze

^ w/ KT Tunstall

August 5 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA *^

August 7 – HoagieNation – TD Pavilion at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA *

August 9 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH *^

August 11 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY *^

August 13 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ *^

August 15 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY *^

August 19 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN *^

August 21 – DTE Energy Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI *^

August 23 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH *^

August 26 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL *^

August 28 – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Milwaukee, WI *^

August 30 – Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, MN *^

September 1 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO *^

September 18 – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD *^

September 20 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL *^

September 22 – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL *

September 24 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA *^

September 26 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman – Woodlands, TX *^

September 28 – Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX *^

October 1 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA *^

November 6 – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino – Indio, CA

November 9 – Maui Arts & Cultural Center – Kahului, HI

November 13 – Neal S. Blaisdell Center – Honolulu, HI

December 3 – Foxwoods – Mashantucket, CT

December 4 – Foxwoods – Mashantucket, CT

