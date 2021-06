Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 20:07 Hits: 3

In the Scottish band Vistas' newest single, "Young Forever," singer Prentice Robertson overcomes fear and doubt via the hopeful promise of new love.

(Image credit: Retrospect Records)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2021/06/24/1009979875/vistas-young-forever