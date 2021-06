Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 20:00 Hits: 3

Addressing a judge personally for the first time, the pop star called for an end to her long-running conservatorship.

(Image credit: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/23/1009416566/britney-spears-speaks-her-mind-at-last-in-conservatorship-hearing