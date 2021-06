Articles

There’s a really beautiful lyrical dance and flow to the cadence of Sacramento songwriter Tré Burt on this new single ‘Sweet Misery’. Melodic and wistful, the song drifts and sways courtesy of piano, some fine acoustic guitar playing , harmonica and shuffling drums. There’s a Dylanesque quality to the track and it also reminds me …

