Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 03:28 Hits: 3

when it comes to the Opry picking its next contemporary member---meaning not someone past their commercial prime that could instill a little youth and vigor into the institution---there's just about no better pick than Carly Pearce. Only fitting that Dolly Parton was the one to dole out the invitation.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/why-carly-pearce-is-a-quality-pick-for-the-grand-ole-opry/