Jorma Kaukonen and John Hurlbut: ‘The River Flows Volume 2’

Culture Factory releases the vinyl John Hurlbut and Jorma Kaukonen: The River Flows Volume Two (CFU-01200) on Record Store Day July 17, 2021. Recorded last summer along with Volume One, this album continues along the same path.

John Hurlbut and Jorma have been friends since 1984. After working together in the late ’80 and early 90’s, including shows where John opened for Jorma or Hot Tuna, their friendship solidified largely based on musical interests and shared talents.

Being close friends and neighbors John and Jorma have done, and do, a lot of spontaneous picking together. Jorma loves to provide lead flourishes backing up John’s signature vocals and rhythm guitar. So, while “staying in place” at the Fur Peace Ranch Jorma and John were able to capture their friendship on vinyl!

Jorma will go out on a solo tour in July celebrating Volume Two‘s release with John Hurlbut joining Jorma for a special set highlighting The River Flows.

June 13 The Mill Event Center, Lancaster, OH

July 15 Jewish Community Center, Rochester, NY

July 17 The Cabot, Beverly, MA

July 18 Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield, CT

July 23 & 24 Concerts On The Green @Suneagles, Eatontown, NJ

July 25 City Winery Hudson Valley, Montgomery, NY

