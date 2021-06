Articles

Published on Friday, 18 June 2021

A washed-up jingoist, a normcore corporate songwriting dork with astigmatism, and a roided-out stove-headed tough guy in motorcycle garb walk into a bar ... stop me if you've heard this one. Yeah, I'm mad as hell about this new Brantley Gilbert single.

