Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 13:00 Hits: 3

The eclectic, prolific and beloved brother-brother pop duo is marking 50 years this year – but, somehow, you've never heard their music? Let's fix that.

(Image credit: Eric Blum/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/18/1007652595/50-years-of-sparks-the-world-aint-big-enough-for-the-both-of-them