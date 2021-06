Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 12:20 Hits: 4

The international art show founded in 1955 was self-styled as breaking with Nazi cultural policies. But one of its founders was actually a World War II criminal.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-nazi-tainted-politics-of-the-early-documenta-art-shows/a-57947013?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf