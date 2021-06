Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 08:57 Hits: 6

"The Trojan Story" rocked the music world in 1971, introducing listeners to artists like Jimmy Cliff, the Maytals, and Lee "Scratch" Perry. Long out of print, the three-LP set is reissued on June 18.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/18/1008039078/trojan-records-rereleases-iconic-1971-anthology-record