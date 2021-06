Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 14:47 Hits: 5

Even if you weren't particularly into country music or whatever the awards show was covering, you didn't want to be the only person standing around the water cooler at work or in the lunchroom at school the next day who didn't see the CMAs or the ACMs, even if it was just to hate on them.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/cbs-refuses-to-renew-acm-awards-amid-slipping-ratings/