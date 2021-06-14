Ronnie Wood To Release ‘Mr. Luck – A Tribute To Jimmy Reed Live At The Royal Albert Hall’ September 3

Articles

Ronnie Wood and the Ronnie Wood Band have announced the second installment of his live album trilogy – Mr. Luck – A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall, to be released by BMG on September 3, 2021.

The 18-track album features The Ronnie Wood Band including Mick Taylor with special guests Bobby Womack, Mick Hucknall, Paul Weller, and pays tribute to one of Ronnie’s major influences: the Mississippi electric blues musician/songwriter Jimmy Reed.

Album artwork by Ronnie Wood

Of Mr. Luck, Ronnie notes, “Jimmy Reed was one of the premier influences on the Rolling Stones and all the bands that love American blues from that era until the present day. It is my honor to have the opportunity to celebrate his life and legacy with this tribute.”

This album marks the second iteration in a series of personal albums by Wood and the band celebrating Ronnie’s musical heroes. Mad Lad, the first album, explored the work of Chuck Berry after Berry’s passing just over two years ago. Ronnie was a lifelong fan and had also toured with Berry.

Mr. Luck will be available digitally, on CD, as a vinyl release, and as a limited-edition dual-tone smoky blue vinyl.

Tracklist:

Essence Good Lover Mr. Luck Let’s Get Together Ain’t That Loving You Baby Honest I Do High & Lonesome Baby What You Want Me To Do Roll and Rhumba You Don’t Have To Go Shame Shame Shame I’m That Man Down There Got No Where To Go Big Boss Man I Ain’t Got You I’m Going Upside Your Head Bright Lights Big City Ghost of a Man

