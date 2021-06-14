The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ronnie Wood To Release ‘Mr. Luck – A Tribute To Jimmy Reed Live At The Royal Albert Hall’ September 3

Ronnie Wood and the Ronnie Wood Band have announced the second installment of his live album trilogy – Mr. Luck – A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall, to be released by BMG on September 3, 2021.

The 18-track album features The Ronnie Wood Band including Mick Taylor with special guests Bobby Womack, Mick Hucknall, Paul Weller, and pays tribute to one of Ronnie’s major influences: the Mississippi electric blues musician/songwriter Jimmy Reed. 

Ronnie Wood To Release ‘Mr. Luck – A Tribute To Jimmy Reed Live At The Royal Albert Hall’ September 3Album artwork by Ronnie Wood

Of Mr. Luck, Ronnie notes, Jimmy Reed was one of the premier influences on the Rolling Stones and all the bands that love American blues from that era until the present day. It is my honor to have the opportunity to celebrate his life and legacy with this tribute.”

This album marks the second iteration in a series of personal albums by Wood and the band celebrating Ronnie’s musical heroes. Mad Lad, the first album, explored the work of Chuck Berry after Berry’s passing just over two years ago. Ronnie was a lifelong fan and had also toured with Berry.

Mr. Luck will be available digitally, on CD, as a vinyl release, and as a limited-edition dual-tone smoky blue vinyl.

 

Tracklist:

  1. Essence
  2. Good Lover
  3. Mr. Luck
  4. Let’s Get Together
  5. Ain’t That Loving You Baby
  6. Honest I Do
  7. High & Lonesome
  8. Baby What You Want Me To Do
  9. Roll and Rhumba
  10. You Don’t Have To Go
  11. Shame Shame Shame
  12. I’m That Man Down There
  13. Got No Where To Go
  14. Big Boss Man
  15. I Ain’t Got You
  16. I’m Going Upside Your Head
  17. Bright Lights Big City
  18. Ghost of a Man

 

Pre-order Mr. Luck

 

