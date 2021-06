Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 20:22 Hits: 10

NPR's Ari Shapiro looks back on his talk with Jonathan Ward on his 100-track compilation of early recordings from around the world called Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World's Music.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/14/1006349466/encore-compilation-of-old-tunes-is-an-alternate-history-of-the-worlds-music