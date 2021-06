Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 03:30 Hits: 5

Intersecting indie dream pop and a cosmic country sound, Mercury Slim has released one damn fine new single in ‘Space Cadet’. As he sings of avoiding the trappings of societal responsibilities and expectations there’s a lush musical underpinning with pedal steel sparkling and swooning over lazily strummed acoustic guitars and a funk-lite drum kit. It …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2021/06/14/new-music-mercury-slim-space-cadet/