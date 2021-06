Articles

Horse racing and country music are two occupations where pedigree can often be a strong predictor of talent and skill. So word coming down that traditional country legend Mark Chesnutt's son is leaning hard into making country music is a plenty good excuse to perk your ears up and pay attention.

