Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 12:16 Hits: 2

Israeli artist Yael Bartana lets an androgynous messiah figure roam through a utopian Berlin in the exhibition "Redemption Now" at the Jewish Museum.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-search-for-redemption-yael-bartana-at-the-jewish-museum/a-57841017?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf